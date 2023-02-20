A video of Akshay Kumar has surfaced online. The actor was papped outside the airport, alongside his wife and daughter. The actor, ahead of his movie Selfie’s release, came to the airport to see off his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter. Seemingly the mother-daughter duo is off for a holiday, however, it’s not confirmed.

In the video, we can see the family arriving at the airport in their luxurious swanky car. Akshay Kumar looked stunning in his black baggy t-shirt. He teamed it off with black jeans. The actor completed the look with boots and short hair. His wife Twinkle Khanna looked stunning in her white shirt top. She topped it with black leather jacket and denim jeans. The actress completed the look leaving her hair open and rounded it off with black shades.

Their daughter looked all cute in her attire. She almost twinned with her mother in black jacket jeans and sneakers. Her hair was left open.

Akshay Kumar can be seen waving his hand to the mother-daughter duo, till their last glimpse at the airport. He then walks off and gets into his car.

Varinder Chawla sharing the video on their Instagram page wrote, “All eyes this way please!👀 Akshay Kumar and his adorable family papped at the airport today😍#AkshayKumar #Bollywoodsuperstar #Spotted #VarinderChawla”

Here take a look-

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens couldn’t stop but gush over the Khiladi of Bollywood, for his beautiful, responsible gesture towards his family. One wrote, “ What an inspiration this man is, so down to earth, so fit, no show off”

Are you too loving this gesture by Akshay Kumar? Let us know in the comments-