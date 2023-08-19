ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Amruta Khanvilkar Following 'Kaavaalaa' Trend Has Fashion Twirl

Amruta Khanvilkar is a dance lover, and we have often witnessed it. In the recent post, the diva follows the 'Kaavaalaa' trend, which has a fashion twirl. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 21:09:45
Amruta Khanvilkar is an avid dance lover; we have witnessed her craze in many performances. Not just this, she has won the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband, and recently, she was a participant of Jhalak Dikhla Ja. So it’s obvious that she would follow every dance number. This time the diva is following ‘Kaavaalaa’ trend but with a fashion twirl.

Amruta Khanvilkar Follows ‘Kaavaalaa’ Trend

Taking to her Instagram, Amruta Khanvilkar shared a series of photos in the video with the background music ‘Kaavaalaa’. In her caption, the diva revealed that she loved the song and felt glamorous. “Love the song and felt glamorous … that’s it … fullstop
#moodsswings 😂
#amrutakhanvilkar.”

The video features Amruta in different shades of her captivating style. From infinity crop, co-ord set to denim and strapless dress. Throughout her different looks, she embraced her casual styles in different shades. Her fashion twirl in the ‘Kaavaalaa’ trend has left us grooving. Undoubtedly the beauty knows to grab our attention with her every avatar.

Amruta Khanvilkar never fails to steal the show with her style in contemporary style. She is an inspiration for many whether ethnic or western, her style has proved to be glamour quotient at red carpets, events etc.

Did you like Amruta Khanvilkar’s’ Kaavaalaa’ trend with the contemporary fashion twirl.? Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

