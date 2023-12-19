Watch: Divya Khosla Kumar Unveils Her ‘HOT’ Side In Abstract Looks

Divya Khosla Kumar is the undisputed queen of fashion. The Yaariyan 2 actress has been capturing the attention of news headlines lately with her exquisite fashion moments wherever she goes. One thing that was common in all of her looks was her hotness. With every new look, she raised the hotness bar to another level. In the latest dump, Divya showcases her hot side in an abstract look. Let’s take a look below.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Hot Side

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya drops a video featuring herself. She can be seen embracing her HOT side with different looks. Divya transformed herself into 4 different looks, and all of them were unique, creating a breathtaking moment.

Divya dons a plunging neckline shimmery mini dress paired with shimmery gloves in one of her looks. In the other look, she can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress with huge shoulders, defining her hourglass figure. In the third look, Divya shows her abstract look in a slip mini dress decorated with abstract hangings. Lastly, she looks beautiful in a peach-pink dress with stunning sandals. In all of her looks, Divya Khosla grabbed our attention.

Divya Khosla Kumar has a massive fandom on her Instagram handle. Her regular posts and updates keep her fans engaged with her.

