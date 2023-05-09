Watch: Emotional fan waits whole night to meet Nora Fatehi, see how actress reacted

Nora Fatehi is one of the most desirable and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment space in all these years. Check out this viral video of a fan meeting her

Nora Fatehi is one of the most desirable and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment space in all these years and we love it. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, we can’t ever stop showering her with love and affection. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end goes viral in no time. She’s got a sensational social media swag game and well, that’s why, we simply can’t keep calm ever.

Check out this viral video of a fan meeting and hugging Nora Fatehi after having waited for her all night:

When it comes to dealing and tackling with her fans, Nora Fatehi is someone who’s been on top of her game. Her PR skills are incredible and well, when it comes to engaging with her fans and making them feel happy, she is a slayer for real. Well, this time, an old video of the actress meeting and hugging her fan is going viral. What makes the video all the way more heartwarming is that the fan had been actually waiting for more than a day till she eventually got to meet Nora. Want to check it out? See the heartwarming video below folks –

