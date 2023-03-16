Traditional clothing is incomparably beautiful, especially sarees. Every occasion, including weddings, celebrations, and gatherings, suits the six yards of grace. However, if you have a special occasion to attend in the coming weeks, you might want to consider wearing a saree that will make you stand out.

Genelia D’Souza is an Indian actress who primarily works in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Genelia started her acting career in 2003 with the Tamil film “Boys,” directed by Shankar. However, she gained popularity in Telugu cinema with the 2003 film “Satyam.”

Genelia D’Souza is renowned for her sophisticated and cutting-edge sense of style. She frequently experiments with her look, fusing traditional Indian clothing with cutting-edge fashion to produce distinctive outfits. In her traditional appearance, Genelia frequently dons stunning sarees that she accessorizes with striking jewelry and a sophisticated look. Many young women in India look up to Genelia because of her effortless, fashionable, and accessible style. Recently she shared a video of herself in a white sequined saree; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Genelia D’Souza’s Saree Appearance

She wore a gorgeous white saree with sequins from the Torani apparel line. Her gorgeous white ethnic marvel with scalloped borders and fine embroidery. A brown sleeveless blouse was worn with it. A stud earring, rings, kadas, and bangles were added by Genelia as accessories. She had luscious lips, sculpted brows, cheekbones, and elegant eyeliner for her makeup. She tied her hair back in a bun with a central part, and a tight bun decorated with small red roses tucked inside. In the first video, she appears on the bed with her saree, blouse, and red roses before quickly changing into that saree and sharing a sneak peek image from her photo shoot. Genelia D’Souza captioned her post, “I was always a very jeans t.shirt person, but of late, I feel I love wearing saris, I love the charm it brings, I love the grace it brings, and I definitely love the way it makes you feel “Proud to be Indian” and the fact that “this is ours”.

Genelia D'Souza looks ethereal in a white sequined saree.