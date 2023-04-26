Watch: Salman Khan sends crowd into tizzy in Dubai, fans can't keep calm

Salman Khan is one of the most popular and celebrated superstars that we have in the world. Not just in the Hindi cinema industry ladies and gentlemen, Salman Khan is also someone who’s known immensely all over the globe. His fan following knows no limits, particularly in the Arab countries and well, that’s what truly defines his success. His latest movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently streaming in cinemas and well, the movie also stars actors like Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar and others in lead roles. His fan following knows no limits and well, that’s why, we are absolutely in awe of him all the time.

Right now, slowly and steadily, Salman Khan is happily promoting his latest movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in different parts of the world and well, just like any other time, this time too, Salman Khan has sent the crowd of Dubai into a tizzy. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with Sallu Bhai again? See below folks –

Work Front:

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and after that, he will be next seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.