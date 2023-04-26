ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Salman Khan sends crowd into tizzy in Dubai, fans can't keep calm

Check out how Salman Khan sent her fans into tizzy in Dubai

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 10:46:31
Watch: Salman Khan sends crowd into tizzy in Dubai, fans can't keep calm

Salman Khan is one of the most popular and celebrated superstars that we have in the world. Not just in the Hindi cinema industry ladies and gentlemen, Salman Khan is also someone who’s known immensely all over the globe. His fan following knows no limits, particularly in the Arab countries and well, that’s what truly defines his success. His latest movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently streaming in cinemas and well, the movie also stars actors like Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar and others in lead roles. His fan following knows no limits and well, that’s why, we are absolutely in awe of him all the time.

Check out this cute and adorable video of Salman Khan where he’s sending Dubai into tizzy:

Right now, slowly and steadily, Salman Khan is happily promoting his latest movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in different parts of the world and well, just like any other time, this time too, Salman Khan has sent the crowd of Dubai into a tizzy. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with Sallu Bhai again? See below folks –

Work Front:

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and after that, he will be next seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Birthday Special: Arijit Singh’s Best Birthday Gift Would Be A Reconciliation With Salman Khan
Birthday Special: Arijit Singh’s Best Birthday Gift Would Be A Reconciliation With Salman Khan
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earns 10.17 crores on Monday, flexes 'stardom' like a pro
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earns 10.17 crores on Monday, flexes 'stardom' like a pro
Munawar Faruqui Meets Bhaijaan Salman Khan; Fans Speculate Bigg Boss Entry Next Season
Munawar Faruqui Meets Bhaijaan Salman Khan; Fans Speculate Bigg Boss Entry Next Season
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to grow, mints 26.61 crores on day 3
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to grow, mints 26.61 crores on day 3
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Latest Stories
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
Read Latest News