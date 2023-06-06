Watch: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal surprise fans in cinema hall during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening, check out

ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has taken the box office by storm! With a strong opening day collection of Rs 5.49 crore, the film set the stage on fire, leaving fans craving for more.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 13:00:10
And guess what? The film didn’t disappoint, as it raked in a whopping Rs 7.20 crore on the second day, solidifying its position as a crowd favourite. But hold your breath, because the real game-changer was yet to come. With early estimates suggesting a staggering collection of around Rs 9.90 crore on its third day, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has officially become the talk of the town.

And now, Sara has shared a video from INOX, Malad West, where the theatre went houseful.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Housefull, Dil Full 🎟️♥️🥲🙏🏻🍿🎉#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke out in theatres!!! 🎬📽️♥️” The video was followed by some real-time reviews by the audience too. Check it out below-

We can also see the two leads, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan interacting with the audience inside the theatre. The video garnered views and praise from Sara’s fans too, who couldn’t help but praise Sara for her humble gestures.

With a domestic box office collection soaring to approximately Rs 22.59 crore (as mentioned in The Indian Express), it’s safe to say that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is on its way to conquering new heights.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News