Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives virtual tour of her Amarnath Yatra

Sara Ali Khan, the ZHZB actress known for her love of travel, recently shared glimpses of her memorable Amarnath Yatra on her Instagram. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jul,2023 12:30:23
Sara Ali Khan, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress known for her love of travel, recently shared glimpses of her memorable Amarnath Yatra on her Instagram. Taking her followers on a virtual journey, Sara posted a captivating reel on Saturday, showcasing the beauty of her surroundings. As the iconic song “Namo Namo” from her debut movie “Kedarnath” played in the background, Sara Ali Khan served as a wonderful tour guide, providing a glimpse of the sacred pilgrimage site.

In the reel, Sara not only showed the serene landscapes but also added a touch of warmth and humor by requesting one of her co-pilgrims to wave at the camera. Additionally, she fearlessly captured the challenges of the journey, revealing one of the tough terrains of Amarnath.

The caption “Jai Baba Barfani” accompanying the reel reflected Sara’s deep reverence and devotion during her spiritual sojourn. By sharing her Amarnath Yatra experience, Sara Ali Khan not only connected with her fans on a personal level but also showcased her adventurous spirit and spiritual side. Her travel posts continue to inspire and resonate with her followers, and this particular reel provided a glimpse into a unique and sacred journey that holds a special place in Sara’s heart.

Jai Baba Barfani

Jai Baba Barfani is a popular religious chant and slogan associated with the annual Amarnath Yatra, a significant pilgrimage for Hindus. The yatra takes devotees to the holy Amarnath Cave, situated in the Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir, where an ice stalagmite forms naturally, resembling the Hindu deity Lord Shiva. As pilgrims undertake the challenging journey to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, they enthusiastically chant “Jai Baba Barfani” as an expression of devotion and reverence. The chant unites the devotees in their spiritual journey and symbolizes their unwavering faith in Lord Shiva, making the Amarnath Yatra a cherished and spiritually enriching experience for millions of believers each year.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

