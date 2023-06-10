Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love

Sara Ali Khan shares an amusing BTS video from the sets of the much-talked-about movie, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” This film has been creating waves and soaring to new heights, raking in a staggering amount at the box office. Sara’s infectious energy and vibrant personality shine through as she takes us behind the scenes of this laughter-filled extravaganza.

Sara Ali Khan dropped a hilarious BTS video from ZHZB

The actress gave us a glimpse of the fun and camaraderie that permeates the set. From hilarious bloopers to memorable on-set moments, this BTS video is a treasure trove of laughter and joy. As the movie continues to captivate audiences and break records, Sara Ali Khan’s charm and talent add an extra layer of sparkle, making it an absolute delight for moviegoers. Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment, as “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” takes the box office by storm, leaving us all wanting more.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Sara hai Hatke Sara se Bachke 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke 🍿♥️❤️‍🔥🎟️ We worked hard, played harder I guess”

Here take a look-

Reactions

Fans went all gaga with Sara’s hilarity in the video. As soon as the diva shared the video on her social media handle, her fans also hailed her performance in the movie calling it the best.

One wrote, “Saraa’s Best Acting in Clean Hit Movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”

Another commented, “Jo Sara mein baat hai bo Kisi bhi actress mein nahin hai Sara tum Ek Din bahut badi star banogi Bollywood ki Queen Ho Tum @saraalikhan95 ❤️❤️”