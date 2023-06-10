ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love

Sara Ali Khan shares an all fun BTS video from the sets of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie. The movie is currently reaching heights, earning whopping amount in the box office

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 05:31:05
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love

Sara Ali Khan shares an amusing BTS video from the sets of the much-talked-about movie, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” This film has been creating waves and soaring to new heights, raking in a staggering amount at the box office. Sara’s infectious energy and vibrant personality shine through as she takes us behind the scenes of this laughter-filled extravaganza.

Sara Ali Khan dropped a hilarious BTS video from ZHZB

The actress gave us a glimpse of the fun and camaraderie that permeates the set. From hilarious bloopers to memorable on-set moments, this BTS video is a treasure trove of laughter and joy. As the movie continues to captivate audiences and break records, Sara Ali Khan’s charm and talent add an extra layer of sparkle, making it an absolute delight for moviegoers. Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment, as “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” takes the box office by storm, leaving us all wanting more.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Sara hai Hatke Sara se Bachke 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke 🍿♥️❤️‍🔥🎟️ We worked hard, played harder I guess”

Here take a look-

Reactions

Fans went all gaga with Sara’s hilarity in the video. As soon as the diva shared the video on her social media handle, her fans also hailed her performance in the movie calling it the best.
One wrote, “Saraa’s Best Acting in Clean Hit Movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”

Another commented, “Jo Sara mein baat hai bo Kisi bhi actress mein nahin hai Sara tum Ek Din bahut badi star banogi Bollywood ki Queen Ho Tum @saraalikhan95 ❤️❤️”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out
Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out
Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for their love and shares BTS clip from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shooting days
Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for their love and shares BTS clip from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shooting days
Watch: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal surprise fans in cinema hall during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening, check out
Watch: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal surprise fans in cinema hall during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening, check out
Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" earns 9.90 crores on day 3, collects 22.59 crores
Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" earns 9.90 crores on day 3, collects 22.59 crores
Sara Ali Khan's cute pet love in her 'home sweet home'
Sara Ali Khan's cute pet love in her 'home sweet home'
Latest Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates feminism and timeless elegance in saree, we love it
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates feminism and timeless elegance in saree, we love it
Tara Sutaria's super fun and interesting culinary skills
Tara Sutaria's super fun and interesting culinary skills
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Disha Patani's irresistible facial glow is worthy of crushing
Disha Patani's irresistible facial glow is worthy of crushing
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Read Latest News