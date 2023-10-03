Watch: Tara Sutaria leaves internet awed with her stunning vocals once again

Highlights:

Tara Sutaria, the multi-talented Bollywood sensation, has once again left the internet in awe with her mesmerizing vocals. In a recent video from an intimate evening party, the “Ek Villain Returns” actress showcased her stunning singing skills, proving that she’s not just an amazing actor but also a gifted singer. Dressed in a captivating black off-shoulder bodycon gown, Tara looked absolutely gorgeous as she serenaded her audience.

It seems that Tara’s musical prowess even managed to captivate the heart of her sister, Pia Sutaria, who couldn’t help but fall in love and become obsessed with Tara’s voice. The bond between these two sisters is undoubtedly heartwarming and inspiring, as they continue to push each other up in their respective careers.

Tara’s friend, who was lucky enough to be part of this Sutaria Soiree, shared the video on social media and expressed their love for the duo. The post was accompanied by the caption, “Nothing like a Sutaria Soiree, incredible food and even better company! Love these two so so much. Also will never get over Pia Sutaria admiring Tara.” It’s clear that Tara and Pia’s charm extends beyond their talents, creating unforgettable moments wherever they go.

Tara herself couldn’t resist sharing this heartwarming moment on her social media story. She wrote, “Aww love my sweet Ni! Soirees are not the same without you and Mitchell now! Also, guys, look at Pia looking at me like a proud mum.” Tara’s humility and appreciation for her loved ones shine through in her social media posts, endearing her to fans even more.

Tara Sutaria has been soaring high in the Bollywood industry with her incredible talent and charming personality. She ventured as an actor in “Student of the Year 2” and has since starred in movies like “Marjaavaan” and “Tadap.” With her impressive acting skills and now her stunning singing voice, it’s safe to say that Tara is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.