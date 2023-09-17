Watch: Tara Sutaria shows off her ‘4 am’ singing skills, Armaan Malik in love

Tara Sutaria, the multi-talented actress and singer, recently gave her fans an amazing surprise by showcasing her singing skills in the wee hours of the morning. In a video that she shared on social media, Tara appeared in a lovely casual tangerine-hued top, with minimal makeup and her hair casually tied up. She playfully revealed that it was actually 4 AM when she decided to share her musical talents with her followers.

In the video, Tara beautifully sang “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” a classic song by the late and great Olivia Newton John from the iconic 70s musical film, “GREASE.” She shared a heartwarming anecdote about how she had the opportunity to portray Olivia Newton John’s role of Sandy in Raell Padamsee’s stage production of the musical before her film debut. This charming coincidence has only made the song more special for Tara, and it was a heartfelt dedication to her mother on her birthday eve.

Have a look at the video-

Tara Sutaria’s singing abilities are no secret to her fans. She has a soulful and melodious voice that has left audiences in awe on multiple occasions. Her musical talent adds another layer to her already impressive skill set in the world of entertainment. Whether she’s mesmerizing us with her acting or enchanting us with her singing, Tara continues to be a true star in every sense of the word.

So, here’s to Tara Sutaria for sharing her ‘4 AM’ singing skills and reminding us that talent knows no time constraints. Her rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” was not only a gift to her mother but also a delightful treat for her fans.