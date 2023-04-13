Tara Sutaria is one of the most admired and talented young artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started struggling her way into the industry a long time back during her days as a child actor and well, she’s certainly come a long way in her career and how. As a performing artiste, Tara Sutaria has always been a hardworking actress and well, that’s why, come what may, she does her best to make people drool. Whenever she comes up with new and interesting projects and movies, the excitement of the fans is always at an all-time high and in the true sense of the term. Tara Sutaria is someone who always gives vibes of a ‘barbie doll’ and well, that’s why, we love her.

Check out this old throwback audition video of Tara Sutaria:

Today, you all might be seeing Tara Sutaria in some blockbuster Hindi movies and that too as a lead actress. However, that’s not always been the case for her. Be it during her childhood days as a struggling reality show performing artiste or in movies now, her dedication has always been on top. She always strives to get better and that’s why, she loves to try to get bigger and better. Well, do you all know about this one fact that once, Tara Sutaria had also auditioned for the role of Jasmin in the International project ‘Aladdin’? Well, in case you didn’t know about it in the past, the video below will help you get better. See below folks –

Well, absolutely super cute and adorable, right folks? Recently, Tara Sutaria melted hearts with her new “modern vibe” photoshoot and well, we are in awe. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com