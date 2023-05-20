Watch Video: Pooja Hegde in yellow sunflower dress is summer vibes personified

Pooja Hegde is a stunner and a sensation when it comes to stabbing hearts with her swag game. Right now, yellow is the colour that she's chosen at present to slay. Well, here's your golden opportunity to admire her in the same avatar

Pooja Hegde is one of the most droolworthy and admired actresses and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed, Pooja started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and today, she’s certainly a force to reckon with in the real sense of the term in B-Town. We all know that Pooja is famous and truly blessed with some amazing and fantastic offers in the Hindi entertainment fraternity today and no wonder, we are truly super proud of everything that she does from her end. Her social media game is truly lit and we love every bit of it.

Check out what’s currently happening at Pooja Hegde’s end:

The most appreciated thing about Pooja Hegde has to be the fact that she knows very well how to maintain a nice balance between her professional and personal life. Well, that balance often comes up in the form of integrating both personal and professional life in order to balance the schedule. Whenever she shares new and engaging updates from her end, it serves as a visual delight for the fans. Some time back, we saw her travel to Kolkata with Salman Khan, her father and others for a tour. And guess what? Now, she’s seen doing peek-a-boo like a beautiful queen as she dazzles in a selfie video in a yellow outfit and well, we are truly in love. Want to check out her adorable look? Here you go –

Absolutely amazing and stunning, ain’t it? Brilliant and captivating indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com