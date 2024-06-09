Weekend Glam: Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Thigh-High Slit Gown With Feather Boa

Sara Ali Khan‘s recent look has grabbed the fashion world by storm. Sara is born with the gene for looking good and has a great sense of fashion, grooming herself to become a diva. The actress, known for her exceptional fashion sense, makes a statement fashion moment in a white thigh-high slit gown that draws attention. Her beauty and charisma in the outfit continue to attract us. Let’s look deeper below.

Sara Ali Khan’s White Thigh-High Slit Gown Appearance-

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a royal white gown with thigh-high slits. The gown had a one-shoulder, asymmetric neckline, flared thigh-high slit gown components that highlighted her amazing figure. The dress’s ethereal charm was emphasized by its feather fabric; the long white-colored boa provided interest to her glam look. Overall, Sara looks appealing in this fantastic ensemble.

Sara’s Glam Appearance-

The actress enhances her look with pearls, silver, long embellished earrings, and her half-up puffed tie and rest half-down open hairstyle with a killer look, highlighting her facial features. She emphasizes her edgy style with delicate eye makeup and creamy peach lips. Finally, her silver shimmery heels add an oozing appearance. Her stunning positions highlight her remarkable appeal, which melts fans’ hearts. It’s always wonderful to see Sara’s fashion selections. In the photos, she flaunts her stunning close-up shots with striking appearance and charming attitude.

