What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end?

Kiara Advani stormed the stage for the promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha, causing a collective jaw-drop with her Jacquemus ensemble. She effortlessly commanded attention, rocking the Jacquemus Yauco ribbed-knit bodysuit like a tucked-in polo pro. The collared deep V-neckline with its fancy buttons took sophistication to the next level. But wait, there’s more!

Kiara paired it with the Jacquemus Artichaut ruffled cotton mini skirt from the Le Raphia collection, and indeed she brought the ruffles to life! With frayed edges and a silhouette that defied convention, she had everyone’s eyes popping out.

All hail the style sorceress, Lakshmi Lehr, who weaved her magic and transformed Kiara into a monochrome marvel. The outfit was subtle yet striking, making heads spin like a high-speed carousel.

Wonder how much the outfit costs?

Well, Fashion doesn’t come cheap, my friends, but Kiara Advani sure knows how to make it worth every penny. The Jacquemus ruffled skirt can be yours for the price of 570 Euros (approximately Rs 51,292), while the bodysuit demands a cool 210 Euros (approximately Rs 18,898). Crunch those numbers, and voila! Kiara’s jaw-dropping ensemble amounts to a whopping Rs 70,193(as mentioned in Pink Villa)!

