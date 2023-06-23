ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end?

Kiara Advani stormed the stage for the promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha, causing a collective jaw-drop with her Jacquemus ensemble. She effortlessly commanded attention. Check out her look below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jun,2023 05:43:34
What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end?

Kiara Advani stormed the stage for the promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha, causing a collective jaw-drop with her Jacquemus ensemble. She effortlessly commanded attention, rocking the Jacquemus Yauco ribbed-knit bodysuit like a tucked-in polo pro. The collared deep V-neckline with its fancy buttons took sophistication to the next level. But wait, there’s more!

Kiara paired it with the Jacquemus Artichaut ruffled cotton mini skirt from the Le Raphia collection, and indeed she brought the ruffles to life! With frayed edges and a silhouette that defied convention, she had everyone’s eyes popping out.

Have a alook-

What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end? 818835

What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end? 818836

What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end? 818837

What's cooking at Kiara Advani's end? 818838

All hail the style sorceress, Lakshmi Lehr, who weaved her magic and transformed Kiara into a monochrome marvel. The outfit was subtle yet striking, making heads spin like a high-speed carousel.

Wonder how much the outfit costs?

Well, Fashion doesn’t come cheap, my friends, but Kiara Advani sure knows how to make it worth every penny. The Jacquemus ruffled skirt can be yours for the price of 570 Euros (approximately Rs 51,292), while the bodysuit demands a cool 210 Euros (approximately Rs 18,898). Crunch those numbers, and voila! Kiara’s jaw-dropping ensemble amounts to a whopping Rs 70,193(as mentioned in Pink Villa)!

What do you think of this quirky fashion number pulled by Kiara Advani? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time
Kiara Advani is in mood for ‘red’, hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops ‘fire’ emoji
Kiara Advani is in mood for ‘red’, hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops ‘fire’ emoji
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
#AskKartik! Kartik Aaryan says he has been unlucky in love when a fan asked ‘Have you found true love yet?’
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Latest Stories
Watch: Kartik Aaryan makes stunning entry in swanky Lamborghini Urus, fans love it
Watch: Kartik Aaryan makes stunning entry in swanky Lamborghini Urus, fans love it
Explore Shilpa Shetty’s ‘happy place’ in life
Explore Shilpa Shetty’s ‘happy place’ in life
Nora Fatehi’s burning hot black dress vogue moment is wow
Nora Fatehi’s burning hot black dress vogue moment is wow
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh’s droolworthy avatar will make you crush big time
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh’s droolworthy avatar will make you crush big time
Haye Garmi: Shweta Tiwari’s sensuous shower moment is out
Haye Garmi: Shweta Tiwari’s sensuous shower moment is out
Sneak Peek Into Making Of Parineeti Chopra’s Engagement Dress
Sneak Peek Into Making Of Parineeti Chopra’s Engagement Dress
Read Latest News