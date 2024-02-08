What’s Special In Amruta Khanvilkar’s Midweek Lunch? Check Out

Amruta Khanvilkar is a multi-talented, beautiful, and charismatic actress in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment world. She has been doing good work in the industry, and the audience loves how she presents herself. Well, that’s not all! The actress is also a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal as well as professional life. And today, the actress reveals her mid-week special lunch.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Midweek Special Lunch

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amruta dropped a photo of a delicious dish. For those who are wondering what is in there Amruta’s special midweek lunch, let us reveal that this is not any casual spicy vegetable but a mouth-watering Kaju Bhaji. Sounds interesting, right? Well, that’s really something that we need you to try as soon as possible. Ever wonder what the taste of dry fruits could be when converted into vegetables? Though Amruta didn’t reveal the recipe, with the visuals, it seems that it is made with different sources and sauces.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Work Front

The charming actress is very famous in the Marathi industry. While in the Hindi entertainment world, she is known for her hosting skills. She also won Nach Baliye 7 with her husband, Himanshu Malhotra. She is also a good dancer and loves dancing to Chandra Marathi songs.

