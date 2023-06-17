ADVERTISEMENT
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?

Pooja Hegde is one of the prettiest and most droolworthy divas around

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 08:57:17
Pooja Hegde is one of the boldest and most droolworthy actresses and performing artistes that we currently have in the Indian film industry. For the unversed, Pooja started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment fraternity and today, she’s certainly a force to reckon with in the real sense of the term in B-Town. We all know that Pooja is famous and truly blessed with some amazing and fantastic offers in the Hindi entertainment fraternity today and no wonder, we are truly proud of everything that she does from her end. Her social media game is certainly lit and we love every bit of it.

Check out what’s currently happening at Pooja Hegde’s end:

The most appreciated thing about Pooja has to be the fact that she knows very well how to maintain a nice balance between her professional and personal life. Well, that balance often comes up in the form of integrating both personal and professional life in order to balance the schedule. Whenever she shares new and engaging updates from her end, it serves as a visual delight for the fans. Well, this time, the gorgeous damsel has shared new snaps of herself where she’s seen in her super happy and fun vibe and well, we are totally loving it. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Absolutely amazing and outstanding, right folks? Brilliant and sensational for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

