Movies | Celebrities

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords

Mrunal Thakur's outfit choice for the event was nothing short of iconic. She channeled her inner superhero with a strapless buttoned top paired with sleek bootcut pants. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Sep,2023 22:25:18
Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 849994

Mrunal Thakur, the Bollywood sensation, recently set the temperature soaring in Mumbai with her sizzling black off-shoulder co-ords that left everyone asking, “Why so hot?” She effortlessly upped the glam bar with her signature style, making heads turn. Here below, we decode

All hotness

Mrunal Thakur’s outfit choice for the event was nothing short of iconic. She channeled her inner superhero with a strapless buttoned top paired with sleek bootcut pants. The all-black ensemble exuded an air of mystery, perfectly fitting the theme of her “Dark Knight trilogy” Instagram post.

Versatile fashion choice

What’s fantastic about Mrunal’s co-ords is their versatility. While perfect for a high-profile film screening, this chic ensemble can easily transition into various occasions. For a casual day out, simply swap the heels for sneakers and throw on a denim jacket – you’re ready to conquer the streets in style.

Accessorise like a pro

Mrunal Thakur knows how to accessorize to perfection. She adorned her look with statement gold choker necklaces and bracelets, adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble. Take a cue from her and let your jewellery do the talking when you want to make a bold fashion statement.

Hairdo goals

Mrunal’s sleek high ponytail was the cherry on top of her look. It not only added an element of sophistication but also showcased her confidence. If you’re looking to recreate this style, remember that a sleek ponytail can elevate any outfit, whether it’s for a red-carpet event or a casual brunch with friends.

Makeup magic

Keeping her makeup dewy with glossy red lips, Mrunal Thakur struck the perfect balance between understated and glamorous. This makeup choice complements the outfit beautifully, highlighting her radiant complexion and showcasing her luscious lips.

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 849997

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 849998

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 849999

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 850000

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 850002

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 850003

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 850004

Why so hot? Mrunal Thakur ups glam bar in black off-shoulder co-ords 850005

In conclusion, Mrunal Thakur’s black off-shoulder co-ord truly is a statement look. Whether you’re attending a glamorous event like her or simply want to make a statement in everyday life, take inspiration from Mrunal’s bold fashion choices and let your style shine as brightly as hers did.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics 846676
Mrunal Thakur is redefining elegance in beige blazer and blue bralette, see pics
Mrunal Thakur Feels Overwhelmed To Receive Best Film Award For Sita Ramam; See Pics 842501
Mrunal Thakur Feels Overwhelmed To Receive Best Film Award For Sita Ramam; See Pics
Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics 842305
Mrunal Thakur prompts boss glam in checkered suit, see pics
Mrunal Thakur Is All 'Shimmer'And 'Shine' In Pantsuit; See Pics 836384
Mrunal Thakur Is All ‘Shimmer’And ‘Shine’ In Pantsuit; See Pics
Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster 833403
Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster
Nani 30 Update: First-look poster to release on July 13th 832924
Nani 30 Update: First-look poster to release on July 13th

Latest Stories

Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter 849991
Allu Arjun Family Photos: A celebration of love n laughter
In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim 850185
In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim
Bold Photoshoot! Jannat Zubair goes sultry in off-shoulder white bodycon 850158
Bold Photoshoot! Jannat Zubair goes sultry in off-shoulder white bodycon
Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips 849973
Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips
Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner 850134
Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen participate in video game competition, check out winner
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan 850125
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Read Latest News