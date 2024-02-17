Mrunal Thakur: The Rising Performer Down South

Mrunal Thakur captivates audiences with her sensuous smile. There is an inbuilt confidence in her, which is seen in every role that she plays. She has had a long journey, considering that she migrated from television after being part of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. Mrunal has given herself a huge opportunity to showcase her acting talent on the big screen. She has capitalized on the engaging opportunities got down South. Today, Mrunal Thakur has two hits down South, with films Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna opposite Nani.

She’s already a big star in the Telugu industry. And what’s interesting is how she chooses her roles. If you look at Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, they are not the usual run-of-the-mill roles that she was offered.

Sita Ramam, the romantic period-drama film worked wonders for the career of Mrunal Thakur. A role like what she played in Sita Ramam does not get offered frequently. It was a larger-than-life role, something that only huge manifestations can bring. And Mrunal was fortunate to bag it. The manner in which she executed the role of Sita, and the variations that the character had to offer were magnificent. She did not shy away from playing the elderly character, the poignant lover whose love was not fulfilled.

Coming to Hi Nanna, the beauty of this sublime love story was in its performances and storytelling. The slow-moving love story was emotional to the core. And it would be an understatement if we say that Mrunal Thakur was the ‘heart’ of the film. She was equally in sync with the romantic phase as well as the emotional tone of the character. People who have seen the film, will surely shower Mrunal with praise, for how she portrayed the dual role (pre-accident and post-accident) that her character depicted.

The best part about Mrunal’s exploration of roles in the Telugu Cinema lies in the impactful roles that she has chosen for herself. She has faced the challenges of performing complicated roles, and has come out as a winner on both occasions. She looks determined and paces herself confidently in every project that she takes up.

Her third Telugu film will be with Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star. There is a positive buzz around this film too for the kind of content and plot it will deliver.

Mrunal is also reported to be making her Tamil debut soon. Though there is no official confirmation yet, Mrunal seems to have got a few big-banner Tamil films under her belt.

Sensational, with huge goals to achieve – this is what Mrunal Thakur is!! We will surely see more of her in films down South!!