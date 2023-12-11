“You make me cry,” Pooja Hegde drops cryptic note, here’s what happened

Looks like we have a book worm in the town! And it none other than Pooja Hegde, people! The actress was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

The Housefull actress shared a picture on her active Instagram handle, giving a sneak peek from her lazy cosy days, when she enjoys reading.

Pooja Hegde is currently reading a popular book Norwegian Wood, written by Haruki Murakami. The actress who has earned immense love with her work in south films and in Bollywood too, as of now dropped a candid all cosy picture from the ease of her bed, as she reads the book. Sharing the book, Hegde dropped a small review in caption, as she gets all moved by the story. She wrote, “Murakami, you make me cry.. you brilliant, twisted, beautiful, soul provoking GENIUS”

Here take a look at the picture:

Norwegian Wood: A must read

“Norwegian Wood” is a novel written by Japanese author Haruki Murakami. Published in 1987, the novel is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the complexities of human relationships. Set in Tokyo during the 1960s, the story follows Toru Okada, a young man grappling with the aftermath of a failed relationship. The title “Norwegian Wood” refers to a Beatles song that holds sentimental value for the characters. Murakami skillfully weaves a narrative that blends elements of magical realism with a deep psychological exploration of the characters. The novel captures the spirit of a generation in a changing society, touching on themes such as loneliness, existentialism, and the search for meaning. Murakami’s prose is lyrical and evocative, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that resonates with readers. “Norwegian Wood” stands as a classic in contemporary Japanese literature, praised for its emotional depth and the universal themes it addresses.