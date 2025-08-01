Son of Sardaar 2 Review: Pure, Pujanbi-Powered Entertainment

If you thought Son of Sardaar couldn’t get any crazier, louder, or funnier, buckle up. Son of Sardaar 2 tosses Ajay Devgn’s iconic Jassi into the misty plateaux of Scotland, where bagpipes meet bhangra, and cross-border chaos becomes the bedrock of brilliant comedy. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, produced by Devgn Films & Jio Studios and written by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain, this sequel is a raucous roll of emotions, mishaps, and showboat moments; with an unpredictable depth under all the laughter.

From the very first frame, the film makes it clear: it’s here to entertain and does so unapologetically. The plot kicks off with Jassi heading to Scotland to harmonise with his estranged wife Dimple (Neeru Bajwa), only to find himself enmeshed in a wild web involving a fierce Pakistani performer Rabia (played with stupendous fire by Mrunal Thakur), her rebellious stepdaughter Saba (Roshni Walia), and a family of wedding entertainers including Mehrish (Kubbra Sait) and the scene-stealing Gul, a transwoman brought to life with heart and hilarity by Deepak Dobriyal

Devgn is in top form here. His comic timing is sharper than ever, effortlessly juggling slapstick humour, deadpan punchlines, and even moments of emotional vulnerability. His chemistry with Mrunal Thakur crackles on screen, while the ensemble cast provides ample comic relief. As the hyper-nationalist and Pakistan-hating Raja, Ravi Kishan delivers both menace and madness in equal measure, making him a perfect foil for the film’s playful politics.

.

What Son of Sardaar 2 does surprisingly well is blend humour with hope. Amid the gags and chaos, there’s a genuine attempt to defuse Indo-Pak tensions through laughter, a valiant move swathed in absurdist humour and Punjabi flamboyance. The film doesn’t give a talk; it laughs at the stereotypes, pushing audiences to do the same. The cross-border rapport is handled gracefully, even when enfolded in outrageous camouflages and cockamamie plot twists.

The dialogues are a goldmine of punchlines. The writing crackles with energy, whether it’s Gul’s wicked one-liners, Saba’s Gen Z sass, or Jassi’s bumbling wisdom. Even in its most absurd moments, the film finds ways to stay grounded in emotion, especially when addressing themes like identity, love, and belonging.

The music? A foot-tapping, dhol-blasting, full-volume delight. Every track enhances the storytelling, often becoming mini-musicals that push the narrative forward with flair and rhythm.

Sure, the film dips occasionally into over-the-top antics, and some gags feel like recycled comic tropes. But just when you think the humour’s about to wear thin, it lands another zinger or launches into a perfectly choreographed chase scene that’s too ridiculous not to enjoy.

Son of Sardaar 2 is chaotic, colourful, and unexpectedly thoughtful. The narrative wants to remind you that laughter is a bridge, even across borders. The sequel stands tall in its over-the-top glory.

Don’t miss it—because sometimes, the best way to heal old wounds is with a solid punchline.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.