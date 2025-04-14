25 Glorious Years: R Madhavan Seeks Blessings With Kesari Chapter 2 Team At Golden Temple

R Madhavan has completed 25 years in the industry. Though he might not be as famous as many in town, his acting skills have always amazed his fans, whether talking about Guru, 3 Idiots, or Tanu Weds Manu. Currently, the actor is actively promoting his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2. This time, the main cast is seeking blessings at the Golden Temple.

This morning, Akshay Kumar with R Madhavan was snapped at the airport while leaving for Amritsar. Also, Ananya Panday was snapped in anarkali. The trio has now shared photos from their divine moments, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple. Sharing the photos from. During the spiritual visit, R Madhavan shared a photo showcasing himself with Ananya and Akshay, joining hands in front of God.

However, with his caption, R Madhavan revealed that today, on 14 April he completes 25 years as an actor and penned his emotions and gratitude with a long note, “25 Glorious, Wonderful, Rewarding and Blessed years as a Film actor … Journeys beyond my wildest dreams…with Ecstasy and Agony for constant companion, yet with all the LOVE earned that overwhelms my Heart to this day…. And So … during this very spontaneous Pilgrimage on this very Auspicious and Special day (14 April 2000 when my FIRST FILM ALAIPAYUTHEY Released) ..Just To Surrender and show GRATITUDE for all the blessings that can either be Explained nor Justified. Thank You and Guide me.”

Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, and Karan Singh Tyagi is the director. The historical courtroom drama will be released on 18 April 2025.