A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him

Salman Khan is one of the most popular and celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry. Undoubtedly the actor has millions of fans all over the country and the world. And every fan dreams of meeting his idol and shaking hands with him. However, sometimes meeting celebrities in public becomes a task as a couple of guards around them don’t allow them. Also, at times, the fan becomes persistent in having a moment with the actors. And such an incident happened with Salman Khan. Read more to know.

Salman Khan’s Fan Action

Salman Khan is walking out with his security guards in the below viral video. Amidst the chaos, a fan, with his persistence, extended his hand for a handshake with Salman Khan. But, the Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, didn’t feel his gesture was appropriate, so he denied shaking hands.

Shera’s Reaction

On the other hand, Salman Khan continued walking, and his bodyguard Shera pushed the fan away. Unfortunately, such incidents happen every now and then with the big celebrities.

Salman Khan’s Latest Release

Salman Khan’s star-studded film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on 22nd April on Eid. It features stars like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and many others. Unfortunately, however, it didn’t go as it was expected to.

