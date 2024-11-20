A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu Announce Separation After Nearly 29 Years of Marriage

Renowned composer A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to separate after almost 30 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

The announcement came through an official statement issued by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, on behalf of the couple. The statement highlighted the emotional challenges that led to the decision: “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A.R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them.”

The statement further mentioned that the separation was a painful choice made after much consideration. The couple requested privacy and understanding as they navigated this personal matter. “Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A.R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony,” it read.

Their son, Ameen, also addressed the development on social media, requesting followers and fans to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

Rahman and Saira’s personal and professional partnership has been admired for decades. While the decision marks the end of their marriage, the couple has not shared any further details about their future arrangements or plans.

This announcement has prompted an outpouring of messages from fans and well-wishers, who have expressed their support for the family as they face this new chapter.