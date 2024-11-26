Mohini Dey addresses link-up rumors with AR Rahman following divorce announcement

Bassist Mohini Dey recently addressed speculation linking her to composer AR Rahman after both announced their respective separations within days of each other. Rahman had revealed his separation from wife Saira Banu, while Dey shared news of her divorce from saxophonist Mark Hartsuch last week. The timing of these announcements led to rumors about a possible connection between the two musicians, prompting Dey to release a video clarifying the situation.

In the video, Dey dismissed the rumors, describing Rahman as a father figure and emphasizing their professional relationship. She explained that Rahman has been an important mentor in her life, similar to other father figures and role models who have guided her career. She highlighted that Rahman is slightly younger than her father and pointed out that his daughter is around her age. Dey stressed that their relationship is built on mutual respect and urged people to refrain from making unfounded assumptions.

She further elaborated on her long-standing professional association with Rahman, stating that she had worked as the bassist in his band for over eight years. However, her collaboration with him ended around five years ago when she moved to the United States to work with other artists and focus on her own music projects. Dey requested fans and the media to respect their privacy, describing the divorce process as painful and personal.

Starting her professional journey at the age of 11, Mohini Dey has carved a niche in the music industry. She was mentored by jazz musician Louis Banks and has collaborated with artists like Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Steve Vai, and Marco Minnemann. Despite her accomplishments, Dey’s recent video served as a reminder to focus on her music and respect boundaries during this challenging time.