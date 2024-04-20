A ‘Talaash’ reunion: Aamir Khan to join Rajkummar Rao for the launch of ‘Papa Kehte Hai 2.0’ from ‘Srikanth’

Fans witnessed a little glimpse of the iconic song Papa Kehte Hai’s modern-day rendition in the trailer of Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The song whose original version featured in Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak has been quite talked about and eagerly awaited too. Now, Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 is all set to release on 22nd April.

Papa Kehte Hai continues to be one of the most loved and iconic songs of all time, where everyone still hums and performs to it even today.

And if you wondered just how better can it get, it indeed has. The man himself, Aamir Khan will launch the song. A source revealed, that producer Bhushan Kumar had informed Aamir about recreating the song and the superstar was happy that it was happening to celebrate the journey of someone like Srikanth Bolla.

The song will be performed live by visually impaired professional band members at a grand event in Mumbai. Other than Aamir, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth Bolla, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar will attend the event.

The source also shares, that Aamir is quite excited about the song launch. The recreation will be quite a nostalgic trip for Aamir.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.