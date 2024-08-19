Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast

It is no secret that actor Rhea Chakraborty faced the most amount of hate, defamation trolling and everything else when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and what ensued was a gruesome media trial of Chakraborty being at the centre of extreme hatred.

It has been over four years now, and while the SSR case has witnessed no pound developments, Chakraborty gradually managed to move on from all the negativity and began finding her footing once again. While she continues to not appear in films, she did appear as a judge on MTV Roadies last year and is currently curating her own show/podcast where she welcomes friends and celebrities as they go on to talk about several things.

On that note, she shared a promo of her upcoming episode which featured none other than superstar Aamir Khan.

The promo has some light-hearted moments but what struck one’s eye was how Khan got teary-eyed during a specific moment when Chakraborty was talking about grief. It is unclear what exactly for Khan to have a lump in his throat but he did indeed. Apart from that, Khan also applauded Chakraborty for handling situations earlier with so much courage-

As seen, Chakraborty posted the promo with the caption, “I’m thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more.

When it comes to Khan, the actor is all set to star in the film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which, as of now, is scheduled for release in Christmas this year.