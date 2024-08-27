Aamir To Do A Lighthearted Film Next

A source close to Aamir Khan reveals that Aamir wants to explore the comedy space in his next.

“Serious minded films are not working…It’s been ages since Aamir did something light frothy and funny like Andaz Apna Apna and Ishq,” the source lets out.

We hear Aamir is planning a comic sojourn with his Andaz Apna Apna director Raj Kumar Santoshi for whom Aamir has lately produced Lahore 1947.

Aamir Khan had no clue he was initiating a full-blown mourning period when he accidently let out on a podcast that he was thinking of quitting.Since then the news of Aamir’s so-called retirement has not just gone viral, it has also become a source of embarrassment for Aamir.

A source very close to Aamir revealed, “Aamir gets emotional at the drop of a hat. He must be the only star who cries in normal podcasts. The declaration about quitting(acting) was a very spur of the moment thing. Aamir can take longish breaks from acting. But he can never quit the profession. In fact we will hear an announcement from Aamir about his next project within the next few months.”

Aamir’s last two films Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha were unequivocal disasters. The great Dilip Kumar took a break from acting in 1998 after the gawd-awful Qilla bombed at the boxoffice.Dilip Kumar immediately inferred the truth: being Dilip Kumar was not enough to ensure success. Clever mind that he had, Dilip Kumar realized that the cinema being made starring him was too small to carry the weight of his image.

In 2001 after Aamir scored two back-to-back historic happenings Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai , Aamir took a four-year break from acting.