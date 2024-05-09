“After films like ‘Satyamev Jayate’ & ‘Baaghi 2,’ I wasn’t happy with the commercial stories coming to me,” – Manoj Bajpayee

All set to have his 100th film releasing, actor Manoj Bajpayee is indeed on a high, where his mainstream vehicle, Bhaiyya Ji is all set for a theatrical release in the next two weeks.

As the trailer went live recently, the actor and the team were present at the trailer launch, where they went on to highlight several things.

At one point, Bajpayee was asked about how and if he was asked about if he was offered a commercial role like this ever and if it matched his expectations.

To this, Bajpayee answered, “Honestly, no. Because unless anything like this doesn’t work, it doesn’t start a trend. I have done something like Tevar, which unfortunately didn’t work. I also did films like Satyamev Jayate and Baaghi 2, which did work. But what followed as stories following that, I wasn’t happy and stoked about.”

He added, “The problem I have had with mainstream cinema is that the stories and the characters, and the heroes that are coming out of it aren’t rooted, and don’t represent us per se. They don’t come from the villages or smaller cities, like it used to be in the 60s and 70s. I feel, owing to that, we have lost the audience to an extent. I hope Bhaiyya Ji represents that.”

Bhaiyya Ji is produced by Bajpayee’s wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Shael Oswal and Samiksha Oswal. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.