Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 Whopping Collection On First Day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film PS 2 makes a massive start at the box office

One of the most awaited period dramas, Ponniyin Selvan 2, was released globally yesterday. The audience anticipated the film, and it seems the excellent publicity has worked for the successful start at the box office. Earlier, the first part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus created history with its release and worldwide collection. And it seems that the film’s second part is on its way to making another record. Read more to know the first-day group of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Whopping Start

Mani Ratnam’s second part of the film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name in 1955. This part will continue with the first part’s ending, where Ponniyin Selvan faces death, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Oomai Rani jumps to save him. As per the reports by India today, the period drama, with its impactful scenes and story, collected 33 to 35 crores across multiple languages with 10 crores of pre-booking.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

The first part of the film Ponniyin Selvan 1, was released on 30th September 2022. It was a massive success at the box office. The first part grossed over 327 crores nationwide and around 169 crores overseas. Together the film gathered a whopping amount of 496 crores. The first part has already created an enormous buzz. And now, the second part is on its way to making an impact at the box office.

