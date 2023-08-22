Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship

All is well that ends well. Akshay Kumar Bhatia , known as Akshay Kumar among fans, is now an Indian citizen again.

The Prodigal Returns, in a manner of speaking.

But why or rather who, was instrumental in getting the actor a Canadian citizenship? It was none other than his former best friend Ajay Virmani, a Toronto-based aviation tycoon who was Akshay’s best friend and business advisor , eventually business partner in several ventures.

Nobody knows why Akshay and AJ fell apart.

Akshay and AJ (that’s how Ajay Virmani likes to be known) went back a long way. In fact, AJ had a permanent room in his Toronto home for Akshay for whenever the star visited Canada.

AJ also ghost-produced some of Akshay’s early films. Deepa Mehta’s celebrated film Water was at one point to be produced by Virmani and was to star Akshay Kumar and Nandita Das. But then all hell broke loose with Hindu outfits objecting to the film’s content.The shooting Varanasi had to be called off.Akshay opted out, and so did Nandita.

I still remember how excited Akshay was at a complete change of image in Water, shuddh hindi , dhoti and all.

But then what wasn’t meant to be, wasn’t mean to be. Forsaking his Canadian passport, Akshay Kumar has left behind all the remnants and reminders of his closest friend guide and business partner Ajay Virmani.