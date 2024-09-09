Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan reunite; reveals title ‘Bhoot Bangla’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s woes at the box office are no secret anymore as the superstar has now had ten consecutive failures which has shook the industry and others as well. However, it was at his most recent film, Khel Khel Mein’s trailer launch that he addressed his films not working and opened up on how he is very neutral about it, as all thinks about is work and giving his best.

And now, even though he has had all these failures, the actor already has an alluring line-up of films ahead which include three franchise films in the form of Houseful 5, Welcome To The Jungle, and Jolly LLB 3.

And now, as today marks Kumar’s birthday, he made an announcement which everyone had been waiting for the longest time and that was confirming his reunion with the man himself, Priyadarshan. That’s right.

Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting with what’s touted to be a horror-comedy thriller, and revealing the title of the same, Kumar showed a motion poster which read, ‘Bhoot Bangla.’

In the poster, Kumar is seen licking milk with a mischievous look as a black cat is on his shoulder surrounded by what is perhaps the ‘bhoot Bangla’ itself. Sharing about this, Kumar wrote, “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!

#BhoothBangla”-

It is no secret that Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked on some of the finest and most successful films together which include the likes of Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag and their last collaboration together was Khatta Meetha back in 2010. Now, they are back with Bhoot Bangla.