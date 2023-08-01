ADVERTISEMENT
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With 'Adult Only' And 'No Cuts'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 gets clearance from the censor board with an A certificate and no cuts.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 16:00:29
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film OMG 2 has been buzzing in headlines ever since it was reported that the film would be subject to additional inspection from the Censor Board to avoid criticism. And now, as per the reports, a source revealed that the comedy-drama with a social message had been passed with A certification with no cuts with just a few modifications.

The source close to the project said, “For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn’t want to compromise the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board.”

After the censor clearance, the modifications that OMG 2 will make are both audio and video. Akshay Kumar’s character of Shiva is also asked to change. And in the end, he will be shown as the messenger of Lord Shiva instead of being the God himself.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. As the film has received the Censor Board certification, it will release in theatres on its original date, 11th August 2023. The film clashes with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

The film clashes with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

Aarti Tiwari

