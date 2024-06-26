Akshay Kumar’s Staggering Fee Partly Responsible For The Bhagnanis’ Downfall

Akshay Kumar and the Bhagnanis have collaborated on several recent films, all of which were unsuccessful. And if today the Bhagnanis are facing a financial crunch a part of the blame must be borne by Akshay Kumar whose mindboggling fee precipitated the Bhagnanis’s downfall.

The tragic near-insolvency of Pooja Entertainment, the once-illustrious production house helmed by Vashu Bhagnani and his son Jackky , is a glaring example of the damage the draconian ‘star system’ has done to the Hindi film industry.

It is being whispered that ‘superstar’Akshay Kumar is significantly responsible for the Bhagnanis’ downfall. Starting with Bell Bottom in 2021, Akshay Kumar has featured in three other big-budgeted disasters produced by the Bhagnanis: Cuttputli, Mission Raniganj and the baap of all disasters Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

These accumulated non-starters have plunged the Bhagnanis in the red.

Apparently for each of these duds Akshay Kumar was paid an estimated fee of Rs 165 crores each. All we need is do the maths to know how much accrued amount the producers invested in their supposedly saleable star. With the outcome of the Bhagnani-Akshay alliance being what it was, shouldn’t Akshay Kumar come forward now to bail the Bhagnanis out of their current financial crisis?

It is not only practical that Akshay Kumar do so, it is also humane. The Bhagnanis blindly trusted Akshay to deliver at the boxoffice in project after project. He did not.