Don’t Angry Me ! Rowdy Rathore, the 2012 remake of S S Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu featured Akshay Kumar in his most popular role since Hera Pheri. Akshay is Rowdy no more!

The Rowdy Rathore producers Shabina Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are now onto the sequel. This time without Akshay Kumar. Instead the sequel will feature Sidharth Malhotra as the rowdy cop who won’t stop at anything—not even gawky grammaticalness—to bring the baddies to boo0k.

It is hard to imagine any other actor except Akshay Kumar playing Rathore. But Akshay is not keen on returning to Rathore’s role.

While Sid Malhotra has a lot to be feel happy about after marriage, his wife Kiara Advani is being “seriously considered” to play the leading lady in Rowdy Rathore 2.

Anees Bazmee the self-designated Kind Of Comedy, will direct the Rowdy sequel. The first Rowdy Rathore was directed by Prabhudheva who had many creative differences with producer Bhansali during the making of the first film.Let’s hope Bazmee would be able to deliver the goods.