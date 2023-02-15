Ali Fazal, who is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, met Global superstar Tom Cruise at the prestigious Oscar luncheon. He took to his social media account to share pictures with him.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ali penned a note describing Tom Cruise as the ‘kindest soul in the room’. He wrote: “Verified

Surreal moments from the ACADEMY LUNCHEON TODAY!!! With the real OG , @tomcruise who was the kindest soul in a rooom filled with talent today. Left me with advice i will cherish a lifetime.

– 2nd picture is OUR PROUDEST MOMENT – the TWO FROM INDIA with him – THE CHAMPIONS OF THE DAY/yr – #AllThatBreathes and #theelephantwhisperers🐘 @shaunak_sen & @guneetmonga killing it

3- 3rd pic is shaunak in SERIOUS discussion with Mr Cruise. 🧐”

Ali Fazal was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, becoming one of the youngest members from India. The luncheon was attended by Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen as well. Ali, who is in Los Angeles for work, joined them and extended his cheer for the Indian films.

