Alia Bhatt Exits Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Check Out Details

Check out the inside details of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. As per new reports Alia Bhatt exited the project, while Ranbir Kapoor is confirmed for the role of Ram.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Aug,2023 14:35:30
Alia Bhatt exits Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana, as the new reports suggest. The versatile diva who allegedly agreed to star as Sita in the mythological film has now walked out of the film. As per the previous report, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram. In contrast, South superstar Yash is in talks to play the role of Raavan. A source told News18 that the actress exited the project due to date issues.

What The Report Says

A Pinkvilla source said, “As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt – who was approached for the project – is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues.”

While an insider revealed that Ramayan was scheduled to start filming in December, the three-part film is still in the pre-production stage, so it might not be able to be prepared by the end of the year. “It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace.”

Talking about Yash, he is still in talks, and the look test has already been done. “The makers are optimistic about getting him on board, but he has not yet signed. Yash is also committed to National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a big-scale action thriller, so his casting in the Ramayana depends on what he prioritizes.”

