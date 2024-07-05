Alia & Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe Film Announcement: ‘Alpha’ begins filming

The excitement surrounding the YRF Spy Universe has constantly managed to just rise and rise after having introduced several parallel storylines, and introducing mega stars.

After the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, YRF had confirmed a while ago that they will soon have an all-female led film coming soon as well.

And this anticipation for the same just got bigger and better when it was confirmed that none other than Alia Bhatt will be headlining it. It did get more intriguing when current 100 crore girl, Sharvari went was also confirmed to headline the film alongside Bhatt.

But so far, we didn’t have a name or concept attached to it. But only a few minutes ago, none other than Bhatt went on to share the title announcement of their film which also confirmed they have begun filming now.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led YRF Spy Universe film is called ‘Alpha’ and as the dying dialogues of the title announcement suggested, it is a take on how and when males are considered to be alpha be it in any setting. With a fabulous title logo, the alpha sign and sleek music, ALPHA has begun filming-

As the title announcement also suggested, apart from starring Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, the film will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who earlier worked as an assistant director on multiple YRF films but gained immense acclaim for directing the series, The Railway Men.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher.