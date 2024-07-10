And ‘It’s a Wrap’ on the Shahid Kapoor & Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Deva’; the latter shares a story

Amidst all the mega films that are currently stuck in congestion for a space in their release dates, it is easy to miss out on films which might not be as huge with their scale and buzz but are still big enough to not be noticed. On the one hand, there is Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina led Jigra, then there is Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri led Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video and another one is the Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva.

Talking about the latter, the film is indeed one of the most intriguing projects courtesy the few looks that have been shared so far in involving Shahid Kapoor. The actor has trimmed his hair and one of the first looks that was shared from involved him sporting his buzz cut, black shades, white-shirt and a gun with a brooding pose.

And now it seems that the film is on track to be completed and ho for release on time where Hegde called it a wrap on her shoot. Posting about it on her Instagram story, Hegde put an image of the clapboard that read ‘Deva starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’ and below, it was written, ‘It’s a Wrap’-

For the uninitiated, Deva involves a team of people who are making their Hindi film debut after having done immensely well down South. Rosshan Andrews, who is known for Malayalam films like Udayananu Tharam, 36 Vayadhinile and many more is directing the film while the acclaimed writer duo of Bobby & Sanjay, who have collaborated with Rosshan on several films earlier are also making their Hindi writing debut with the film. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films.