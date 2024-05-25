Anil Kapoor chooses YRF Spy Universe as he exits ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Actor Anil Kapoor was all set and rolling to co-star with Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s production, De De Pyaar De 2. He was cast to play Rakul Preet Singh’s father in this romantic comedy, thus sealing a fun back-and-forth banter with Ajay Devgn. The team planned to start filming by June 2024, but an unexpected turn of events altered their plans.

It is being said that a large chunk of the shooting schedule of De De Pyaar De 2 overlapped with the YRF Spy Universe film.

The source mentioned that Anil Kapoor wanted to do De De Pyaar De 2, but his long-term commitment with YRF, involving multiple films in the fabled Spy Universe designed by Aditya Chopra, took precedence. When faced with the choice, he opted to feature as the head of RAW in the upcoming Spy Films.

Not just that but Kapoor also has the shooting for his digital stunt, Subedaar lined up ahead in June a major part of July. Owing to that, there was just too much overlapping and hence he decided to exit De De Pyaar De 2 and prefer other projects.

For the uninitiated, Kapoor will feature in War 2 and Alia Bhatt’s untitled Super Solider Film, where the actor is expected to shoot for his parts in both the YRF Spy Universe films in the second half of 2024 alongside other projects.