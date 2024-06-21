Anurag Kashyap hits back on rift with Abhay Deol & Pankaj Jha

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently exploring himself a lot more as an actor, where he currently stars as the main antagonist in Disney+ Hotstar series, Bad Cop. However, over the years, the man who is known to make some path-breaking films like Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur series and many more continues to be a conversation factor in one way or another.

One would remember how actor Abhay Deol called Kashyap toxic and shared about the bad experience of working on Dev D a while ago; and now recently, actor Pankaj Jha, who plays an important role in Panchayat Season 3 also opened up about how he was replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur without being informed.

Going on to talk about both these things, Kashyap first addressed Deol’s allegations. He said that he isn’t bad at maintaining relationships. He mentioned that he hadn’t met Abhay since the shooting of Dev D, and noted that Abhay had not attended promotions nor spoken to him since then. Kashyap commented that if Abhay wanted to call him toxic, that was fine as it was Abhay’s perspective. He added that he couldn’t speak the truth because if he did, Abhay wouldn’t be able to show his face. Kashyap also stated that there was too much truth that Abhay wouldn’t have the courage to discuss, and he wouldn’t talk about it because it would make Abhay look bad.

About Pankaj Jha, Kashyap said that this might be a misunderstanding and while it has been so long, he remembered that Jha had joined the Osho Ashram and wasn’t into acting at that time. He also remarked that if he was upset about it, why talk about it after all these years and not mention earlier? Kashyap also said that he was running on a very tight budget with Gangs, so he cast Pankaj Tripathi at the last minute.