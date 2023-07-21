Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple already have a son named Arik, who was born in July 2019.

Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a picture of piece of cloth that had ‘Hello World’ written on it’ along with a picture of Winnie The Pooh. He captioned the post: “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023”

Arjun and Gabriella’s close friends and family have been showering them with warm wishes and congratulations, rejoicing in the happiness brought by the newest addition to the family. Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Gabriella, who is a model by profession, owns a fashion label named Deme Love. The Rock On actor has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia.

