ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy

Arjun Rampal and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a picture of piece of cloth that had 'Hello World' written on it' along with a picture of Winnie The Pooh.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 17:27:10
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy 835812

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple already have a son named Arik, who was born in July 2019.

Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a picture of piece of cloth that had ‘Hello World’ written on it’ along with a picture of Winnie The Pooh. He captioned the post: “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023”

Arjun and Gabriella’s close friends and family have been showering them with warm wishes and congratulations, rejoicing in the happiness brought by the newest addition to the family. Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Gabriella, who is a model by profession, owns a fashion label named Deme Love. The Rock On actor has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares a touching clip of his wife Pallavi Joshi from the interviews of ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’; says “You are a gem ❤️”

Also Read: “My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap’s essence,”- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Arjun Rampal’s Wife Gabriella Demetriades, Gives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Star
Malaika Arora- Arjun Kapoor To Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani: Cutest And Stylish Couples Of B-town
Exclusive: Ankit Mohan joins Vidyut Jammwal in Aditya Datt’s film Crakk
Daddy Cool: B-Town Fathers Who Give Us Parenting Goals After Separation
Rakul Preet Singh looks jaw-dropping in a sheer netted black jumpsuit
Review Of Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Is A Showstopper
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm  835797
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 
Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here 835796
Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore 835771
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore
RSVP Movies insist on the remaining cuts of Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic in the Bombay High Court yesterday! Next hearing is scheduled for today! 835765
RSVP Movies insist on the remaining cuts of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic in the Bombay High Court yesterday! Next hearing is scheduled for today!
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans 835778
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act 835779
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act
Read Latest News