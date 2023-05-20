ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional

P Khurana, well-known for his astrological expertise, held great popularity in North India. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also authored several books on the subject

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 16:47:09
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional

The Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, bid a heartfelt farewell to their father, renowned astrologer P Khurana. Tragically, P Khurana passed away on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab. The last rites of their father took place at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh.

P Khurana, well-known for his astrological expertise, held great popularity in North India. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also authored several books on the subject.

Earlier, Aparshakti’s spokesperson confirmed the news of his father’s passing, sharing a family statement earlier in the day. According to reports he was suffering from heart problems for quite long.

The Khurrana family, along with their extended circle of loved ones, is undoubtedly going through a difficult time, mourning the loss of their beloved father.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional 808978

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional 808988

The statement read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Celebs extended condolences on Twitter

Ajay Devgn wrote, “My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (Om emoji) Shanti.”

Kajol wrote, “”Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. (folded hands emoji) Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level.”

Suniel Shetty asserted, “May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pe laath..."
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pe laath..."
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Vicky Donor Completes 11 Years
Vicky Donor Completes 11 Years
Latest Stories
Here's looking at Saba Azad's 5 iconic most vintage looks
Here's looking at Saba Azad's 5 iconic most vintage looks
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma gets badly injured, shares photo of her bruises
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma gets badly injured, shares photo of her bruises
After the fantastic teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ the makers dropped the romantic poster of the Blockbuster Jodi Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
After the fantastic teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ the makers dropped the romantic poster of the Blockbuster Jodi Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Avneet Kaur Set The Internet On Fire In Rugged Jeans And Black Crop Top, Check Photos
Avneet Kaur Set The Internet On Fire In Rugged Jeans And Black Crop Top, Check Photos
Mouni Roy looks dreamy on the streets of Italy in multicolored dress, Disha Patani comments ‘so beautiful’
Mouni Roy looks dreamy on the streets of Italy in multicolored dress, Disha Patani comments ‘so beautiful’
Big News: Jr NTR to join the cast of War 2? Hrithik Roshan drops major hint
Big News: Jr NTR to join the cast of War 2? Hrithik Roshan drops major hint
Read Latest News