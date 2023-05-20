Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional

P Khurana, well-known for his astrological expertise, held great popularity in North India. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also authored several books on the subject

The Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, bid a heartfelt farewell to their father, renowned astrologer P Khurana. Tragically, P Khurana passed away on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab. The last rites of their father took place at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh.

Earlier, Aparshakti’s spokesperson confirmed the news of his father’s passing, sharing a family statement earlier in the day. According to reports he was suffering from heart problems for quite long.

The Khurrana family, along with their extended circle of loved ones, is undoubtedly going through a difficult time, mourning the loss of their beloved father.

The statement read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Celebs extended condolences on Twitter

Ajay Devgn wrote, “My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (Om emoji) Shanti.”

Kajol wrote, “”Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. (folded hands emoji) Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level.”

Suniel Shetty asserted, “May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti.”