“Baby John, Bada Ho Gaya Hai Baby”: Varun Dhawan Recalls Interaction With Salman Khan During Baby John Shoot

Actor Varun Dhawan, gearing up for his upcoming film Baby John, shared insights about the much-anticipated Atlee production during a promotional event in Mumbai. The film, co-starring Salman Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, is set to hit theaters this Christmas, marking a notable Hindi film release after a 55-day lull.

Discussing the strategic decision to release the film during the festive season, Varun acknowledged the historical significance of the date in Bollywood. “A strong backing is very much needed for Baby John. In today’s environment, you need robust production support to release a film. Historically, Aamir sir used to release many of his films on Christmas. We are thankful to him for giving us this date,” Varun said. He further noted, “It’s a date we fought hard for, and I’ve always wanted one of my films to release on Christmas.”

Aamir Khan, who had initially hinted at releasing his film Sitaare Zameen Par in December 2024, recently confirmed at the Red Sea International Film Festival that it will now release in 2025, clearing the path for Baby John.

In response to a question by IWMBuzz reporter Shweta Gupta, Varun opened up about Salman Khan’s cameo in the film. Reflecting on Salman’s influence during his early years, Varun said, “He just said, ‘Baby John, bada ho gaya hai baby.’ He added with a smile, “Salman sir never directly praises someone, but his guidance has always been invaluable.” (translated)

The actor also expressed excitement about working with Diljit Dosanjh, calling it a “dream collaboration,” and hinted at a larger-than-life cinematic experience that promises to entertain audiences nationwide. Baby John aims to revive the Bollywood box office streak with its festive release. Fans eagerly await this high-profile collaboration under Atlee’s direction.

Baby John is slated to release in theaters on December 25, 2024.