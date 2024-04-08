Movies | News

Tiger Shroff has confirmed that the movie "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" was designed as a franchise

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which hits theatres this Thursday, is designed as a franchise product. Confirming this, Tiger Shroff who plays Chote Miyan says, “Yes , Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is definitely intended as a franchise, and I think once you see the end-credit scenes you will see there is not only scope but also certainty of a sequel.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will return in the sequel, while the villain , played by the fabulous Prithviraj Sukumaran , will change. Ali Abbas Zafar will return as the franchise helmer.

All this , of course , depends on the boxoffice performance of the first film in the proposed franchise.

Tiger Shroff’s previous film Ganapath was also planned as a franchise. The disastrous no-show of the film at the box office hurriedly put paid to the franchise plans.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a 2024 action thriller that is highly anticipated. It features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and others in key roles. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. It is directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be released nationwide on 10 April 2024.