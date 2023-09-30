"Battling bully," Tara Sutaria opens up on her brave decision to pursue theatre over college

Story Outline:

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast “WTF is” features Tara Sutaria and industry figures.

Tara Sutaria opens up about her introverted childhood and bullying experiences.

Tara values the communal aspect of theaters and looks forward to audiences returning.

In a recent episode of the podcast series “WTF is,” hosted by India’s youngest and most promising investor, Nikhil Kamath, an engaging conversation unfolded with a panel of notable figures from diverse corners of the Indian entertainment industry. The participants included the renowned actress Tara Sutaria, Navya Nanda, who serves as the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, Kaivalya Vohra, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Zepto, and Aadit Palicha, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zepto.

Tara Sutaria, celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most captivating young actresses, made a spectacular transition from Disney to Bollywood with her debut in “Student of The Year” at the tender age of 21. Beyond her acting prowess, Tara is widely admired for her melodious singing voice, a talent she continues to showcase.

During the podcast episode, Tara candidly reflected on her childhood, revealing her struggles as an introverted child. She confessed to often shying away from the spotlight, choosing to live in her sister’s shadow due to her discomfort with being herself. Tara’s social anxiety even led her to request early pick-ups from events like birthday parties, a coping mechanism for her fear of social gatherings.

Tara’s journey was marked by a sense of fear and discomfort, exacerbated by bullying and ragging experiences in school and college. These challenges ultimately influenced her decision to pursue a career in theater, steering clear of traditional college life. She attributed the bullying to her perceived differences, which made it challenging for others to accept her as she truly was.

In addition to her personal experiences, Tara shared her perspective on the unique charm of the theatrical viewing experience, emphasizing its irreplaceable nature in comparison to the convenience of OTT platforms. While expressing her admiration for OTT content, Tara highlighted the communal aspect of watching films in theaters. She spoke of the joy of gathering as a community, regardless of age or background, for a few hours of shared cinematic magic, offering a temporary escape from life’s daily worries. Tara eagerly looked forward to the return of audiences to cinemas, envisioning it as a unifying force in a world that has faced numerous challenges in recent years.