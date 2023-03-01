Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one personality who truly doesn’t need any introduction. The man has been ruling the hearts of one and all right from the very beginning of his career in movies and well, that’s why, today, he certainly deserves all the love, luck, success and fandom that comes his way for real and in the true sense of the term. For more than 30 years, Salman Khan has been ruling the hearts of everyone in the Hindi film industry and well, he’s the classic example of a rage and a bonafide sensation in the true sense of the term. Although his last few movies haven’t done very well, right now, expectations are quite high from his next “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. The movie also stars actors like Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and many others and well, we love it.

Right now, the teaser of the song came out and both Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are getting a lot of love from the audience. Salman is seen getting playful with Pooja in the romantic song and well, we love it. See below folks –

Well, quite a wonderful and entertaining song for real, ain't it? Brilliant, right folks?