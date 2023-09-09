Movies | News

Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday in a unique and spiritual manner this year by visiting the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Also, spotted at the famous temple was Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023 17:51:16
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday in a unique and spiritual manner this year by visiting the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports in Times Of India, he was accompanied by his son Aarav, and videos of them seated at the premises performing the Aarti doing the rounds. Also, spotted at the famous temple was Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Akshay was seen in the traditional saffron dhoti and angvastram which devotees wear at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Meanwhile, Aarav can be seen in a white kurta along with Shikhar Dhawan also dressed in white. Take a look at the video below!

Recently, the teaser of Akshay’s upcoming movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was dropped online. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is renowned not only for its architectural beauty but also for its deep spiritual significance. Situated on the banks of the holy river Kshipra, it is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, representing a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

