It is happening! Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan confirmed to reunite after 14 years for a horror fantasy

It’s happening! The fans of Bhool Bhulaiyaa would have obviously wanted that the OGs of the franchise- actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan reunite or be a part of the upcoming third film in some manner but that’s not happening.

There is indeed good news though, as recent reports suggest that Kumar and Priyadarshan are indeed all set to reunite after 14 long years for a horror fantasy film, that will also have a good amount of humor. The film is said to be backed by Ektaa Kapoor.

The partnership between Kumar and director Priyadarshan has been marked by a consistent stream of successful films. Known primarily for their comedic ventures, they’ve created enduring classics such as “Hera Pheri” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa.” Their collaboration thrives on a seamless blend of Kumar’s comic prowess and Priyadarshan’s adept direction.

Together, they’ve honed the skill of infusing humor into storytelling, crafting memorable characters and scenes. Beyond comedy, they’ve explored various genres, showcasing their range as a team. Their films together resonate with audiences, demonstrating their ability to deliver engaging narratives. The synergy between Kumar and Priyadarshan is evident in their ability to consistently entertain viewers across generations.

None other than Priyadarshan confirmed the same with Hindustan Times as he said how he has completed his docu-series on Ram Mandir’s history, and now he will begin work on his most important film with Akshay Kumar, which will a horror fantasy with humor.

All we can say is that we cannot wait for this reunion and collaboration to wow us again.