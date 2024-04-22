Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani join the highly anticipated ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ – reports

The much anticipated third installation of the fun-filled Welcome franchise, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is all set to tickle your funny bones and give you an unforgettable joy ride and lots of laughter. The movie now brings legendary Jackie Shroff & Aftab Shivdasani popularly known for his comic timings on board to add a punch to the entertainment as revealed by a source close to the movie.

Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie that has been grabbing all eyeballs for the right reasons since the day of its announcement.

The film already features a fantastic ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde joined by Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani now. The sheer line-up of comic talents that have been assembled to be a part of the film is a dream for any filmmaker to have.

The movie is committed to entertaining a diverse range of audiences, from children to grandparents remaining true to its comic legacy. Welcome to the Jungle guarantees an experience filled with some cool comedy punches, one one-liners and creates the magic of the Welcome Universe.

Base Industries Group presents ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.